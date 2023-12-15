NWT kettle drive halfway to target with eight days to go

The Yellowknife Salvation Army’s annual kettle campaign has collected $23,000 of its $45,000 goal ahead of a December 23 deadline.

The kettle drive collects funds and food to help distribute Christmas hampers to residents in need across the NWT, including families in Yellowknife, Behchokǫ̀, Fort Providence, Fort Simpson, Whatì and Łútsël K’é.

“We’re looking at supporting between 650 and 750 families for Christmas,” said executive director Tony Brushett. “That represents almost 2,000 people for Christmas meals and toys this year.”

Brushett says that amounts to a 40 to 50-percent increase in demand for services compared to prior years. Even residents who once made donations to the cause are now in need of the Salvation Army’s services, he said.

People receiving Christmas hampers are mostly seniors, those with large families and people on income support, Brushett said.

He added the Salvation Army has seen a rise in need since Yellowknife residents returned from the city’s three-week-long wildfire evacuation in August.

“People who were just barely making it, by the time they got back, if they didn’t have paycheques while they were away, that’s the folks we’re seeing now,” said Brushett. “They’re struggling to make ends meet.”

To donate, you can find Salvation Army kettles at Yellowknife’s Co-op, Canadian Tire, liquor stores and the group’s head office.

All kettle donations go toward the Christmas hampers.

To donate food, Brushett said non-perishable items like canned soup, peanut butter, canned beans and meat or canned fruits and vegetables are welcome.

“I’ve seen how generous Yellowknifers are. I’d just ask them to consider, if they can, to continue with that generosity and support us,” said Brushett.

“If you have the means to donate even a small amount, whether you put them in the Christmas kettles that are out there or come to our door here with it, either way, we could certainly make good use of it.”