Snowfall warnings for Yellowknife, Łútsël K’é, Dehcho

Around 10 to 15 cm of snow is expected to fall in Yellowknife, Łútsël K’é and most Dehcho communities on Friday and Saturday.

The snowfall could mean hazardous highway travel for anyone attempting holiday getaway plans by road.

Issuing the warnings, Environment and Climate Change Canada said some parts of the Dehcho could see up to 20 cm of snow by Saturday morning.

Fort Simpson, Fort Liard, Fort Providence, Jean Marie River and Kakisa are all included in the Dehcho advisory.

“The heaviest snow will fall in an area between Fort Liard and Fort Providence,” the federal agency stated.

“Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”

For Yellowknife and Łútsël K’é, ECCC says snow will begin on Friday afternoon and continue until Saturday afternoon, with the heaviest snow expected overnight between Friday and Saturday.

Yellowknife received about 12 cm of snow over two days in mid-November, but otherwise hasn’t had a snow dump this winter of the kind forecast.

The city’s record one-day snowfall total is 26 cm, set in late October 2008.