Tuktoyaktuk power outages resolved by overnight fix

Power came back to Tuktoyaktuk in the early hours of Christmas Eve after NWT Power Corporation staff worked through the night to solve intermittent outages.

Late on Saturday, NTPC said “power has been on and off in the community over the past several hours” and the issue could not be immediately resolved.

“Trades staff and a line crew are preparing to travel to the community,” the power corporation stated.

The temperature in Tuktoyaktuk hovered at around -25C for most of Saturday. The Hamlet of Tuktoyaktuk said the community’s Mangilaluk School had opened at midnight between Saturday and Sunday for people who didn’t have power, with the fire department providing transportation to the school.

Power corporation staff were said to have arrived in Tuk at 1am and had restored power by 4am through a combination of work on generators and “clearing ice and snow from problem areas of the distribution line.”