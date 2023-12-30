Remembering people the Northwest Territories lost in 2023

This page is dedicated to remembering some of the Northwest Territories residents who passed away in 2023, through the eyes of those who knew them well.

We have collected obituaries we published this year and excerpts of eulogies delivered by the territory’s MLAs at the Legislative Assembly over the course of the past 12 months.

The staff of Cabin Radio extend our thoughts and condolences to all families in the territory who lost a loved one this year.

Names and details on this page are shown as they were provided to Cabin Radio by those who spoke in tribute to people who had passed, or as they appeared in Hansard, the daily written record of speeches in the legislature.

Martha Codner, right, with husband Patrick and daughter Kendra. Photo supplied by Jessie Teed

Martha Codner

Excerpted from Cabin Radio’s obituary published on January 23, 2023.

Martha Codner, who gave her life to nursing in Yellowknife and became the face of the city’s emergency room for generations, passed away at the age of 67.

Anyone visiting the ER in the past 40 years almost certainly passed through Martha’s care. Even if you forgot, Martha’s memory never faded – a talent for which she became a hospital icon.

“In the 18 years I worked with her, she was never wrong about who someone was, a phone number, or who someone was related to,” said former colleague Bovina Beaudoin.

Martha’s extraordinary ability reached such mythical status that it gained a name. Any colleague at Stanton Territorial Hospital could describe the Cod Scan.

“A patient could walk in and Martha, in a glance, could suggest or know what was wrong and why they were there,” said Jill Kendall, who worked with Martha for a decade.

“She knew it because she knew everyone, their health histories, their family health history, and their chart numbers like the back of her hand, because she took care of so many people in her career.” (Read our obituary in full.)

Millie Kuliktana

Remembered by Nahendeh MLA Shane Thompson on February 14, 2023.

For the people that got to know her, Millie was a wife, mother, grandmother, friend, mentor, teacher, super volunteer, and sister who had a heart of gold. She was about serving others throughout her life. She was well known and respected across Canada, especially in Nunavut, NWT, Yukon and Alaska.

In a eulogy, her daughter Wynter said: “A day before her birthday, at the age of 17, Mom would have her first son, Quentin. Although young, Mom knew that if she was to provide for her children, she would have to further her education. She gave Quentin to Nanny and Grandpa to raise him for the earlier part of his years when she would begin her lifelong career in education.

“Mom had this really beautiful ability to bring people together and make some really incredible things happen. Among many of Mom’s passions, one of her most powerful was the passion for this community. She loved the people of Kugluktuk with deepest sincerity, and she never lost sight of her vision for building healthy families that would contribute to the overall well-being of this place we all call home.

“I couldn’t even begin to list the contributions that she has made to our home, but what I know for certain is that with every initiative that she provided, she had this ability to fill hearts with love, and comfort people with a sense of hope, regardless of what people were going through.” (Read Shane Thompson’s eulogy for Millie in full, including Wynter’s eulogy, and the CBC’s obituary.)

Ruth Pulk

Remembered by Inuvik Boot Lake MLA Diane Archie on February 16, 2023.

Ruth was a baby when their family settled into Tuktoyaktuk, as one of the first families to form the Salimiut community on the Banks Island of the Beaufort Sea. As a child that grew up on the coast, she had a preference for ocean fish and an affinity for Banks Island ptarmigan provided by a family that travelled to Tuktoyaktuk during summer hunting season.

Ruth’s mother would succumb to TB in 1945. As Ruth recalled, the excitement of the announcement of World War II’s end was coupled with the sorrow-filled news of her mother’s death.

Ruth was 14 when her brother Otto Binder would call her to leave Tuk and join him and his wife Ellen at Reindeer Station as they had welcomed twins and needed many helping hands. Ruth herself would contract tuberculosis and remain in the All Saints Hospital for several months where she made deep friendships that would span a lifetime.

Ruth and Nels would wed on New Year’s Eve in 1959 at the All Saints Church in Aklavik. They made home in Reindeer Station and would bring their first child Michel into the world in a boat on the way to Aklavik’s hospital. Ruth and Nels also ran dog teams alongside one another.

Ruth had a distinct way of providing children with dignity and compassion that would brand her a beloved mother to many across the North. Ruth and Nels would further dedicate their lives in raising and caring for vulnerable children when they returned to Inuvik to open their first official group home in the Mackenzie Delta from 1971 to 1984. (Read Diane Archie’s eulogy for Ruth in full.)

Jack Lee Mouse

Remembered by Nahendeh MLA Shane Thompson on March 27, 2023.

Jack Lee Mouse was born on May 15, 1972 in Fort Simpson. He passed away on March 14 at the age of 51. He was the son of Cecelia Mouse and Frederick Tonka.

When we heard that he passed away, the family, friends and community were very shocked and saddened. Death has taken away a genuinely nice individual and, more importantly, a loving nephew, cousin and brother.

His cousin, Angela, wrote: “There were so many good memories of Jack that we all loved, especially how good he was at fishing and hunting. He would share the food he hunted for, and he’d give it to family. He was so kind and always cared about others before himself.

“One of the amazing things I loved about my cousin Jack was how fast he was at running. We were at Gramma’s cabin across the river, we were just little kids then, and I tried catching up to Jack as he was running from me in the bush. I called out for him but he was super fast and he was gone. I was amazed how fast he was, just like his nickname Roadrunner, like the cartoon.” (Read Shane Thompson’s eulogy for Jack, including Angela’s letter, in full.)

Rosa Kisoun

Remembered by Inuvik Boot Lake MLA Diane Archie on June 1, 2023.

Rosa grew up amongst several Dew Line sites as well as in Tuktoyaktuk and Inuvik. She attended Samuel Hearne Secondary School and Sir Alexander Mackenzie School in Inuvik and graduated in 1974.

She met the love of her life, Gerry Kisoun, in early 1972 or 1973. Rosa and Gerry were married on November 28, 1975, at the Igloo Church, and this was one of the first ecumenical weddings to happen in Inuvik.

Rosa worked as an accountant for the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation for over 20 years until her retirement. She took great pride in her work. She was also an avid seamstress and sewer who made many homemade Halloween costumes, dresses, fur mitts, slippers, beaded cardholders and cross-stitched hangings, just to name a few, for all for her family, friends, and especially her special friends.

Rosa was diagnosed with cancer in 2011. She fought a long, courageous battle and she was not ready to leave her family just yet. Rosa passed away peacefully on April 22 with family by her side. (Read Diane Archie’s eulogy for Rosa in full.)

A young Peter Osted is seen in a strip of photos kept by the family.

Peter Osted

Excerpted from Cabin Radio’s obituary published on June 4, 2023.

Peter Osted, a builder in every sense of the word, passed away in March at the age of 82, having taught in Hay River since the mid-1960s.

Matt Soroff was taught by Peter in Grade 6 in the late 1990s.

“He was a lot different than the other teachers. He taught normal subjects in the morning, but in the afternoon it would always be some sort of art project or something totally different,” Soroff recalls.

“For part of a week we’d be learning how to make different paper aeroplanes. He’d be teaching us all sorts of different angles and geometry. Then another week, we’d be building massive puppets. In the winter we built schlockey boards, and closer to the summer he would take us to the beach, and we’d get little pieces of driftwood, sand them and varnish them, and make them into art pieces.”

Ultimately, Soroff says, Peter “made it so coming to school was fun.”

“Looking back on it, he was still teaching, right? You were still learning. You’re just doing it in a totally different way. You didn’t even know you were learning.” (Read our obituary in full.)

Bronwyn Watters is seen in a photo published by the GNWT.

Bronwyn Watters

Excerpted from Cabin Radio’s obituary published on July 1, 2023.

Bronwyn Watters, who served as the NWT’s equal pay commissioner following a career as a territorial public servant, has passed away at the age of 78.

An obituary published by Yellowknife’s McKenna Funeral Home said Bronwyn had passed away on June 24 at Stanton Territorial Hospital, shortly after suffering a stroke.

She had been the equal pay commissioner since 2021, responsible for ensuring that people in the public service receive equal pay for work of equal value, regardless of their sex.

“Bronwyn was a strong advocate for equality and the rights of others,” Speaker of the House Frederick Blake Jr said in a statement, “and on behalf of the Legislative Assembly I offer my condolences to her family, friends and loved ones.” (Read our obituary in full.)

Laura Sabourin

Remembered by Deh Cho MLA Ron Bonnetrouge on February 16, 2023.

Laura Mary Sabourin worked at Deh Gah School in Fort Providence for more than 30 years. In that time, she wore many hats in education.

Laura’s heart and passion was for her Indigenous language and culture. Laura was instrumental in the revitalization of Indigenous education at Deh Gah School, specializing in the revitalization of the Dene Zhatıe language and the Dene culture within the school and the community of Fort Providence as a whole.

Laura would go on the land at every opportunity. In the summer, she would stay out on the land for indefinite periods of time. Laura could be seen daily walking along the riverbank of the Mackenzie with loved ones. Often, she walked with them towards the Snowshoe Cafe to enjoy time and coffee with her friends and family.

In the warmer months, Laura walked each evening with her daughters Cynthia and Rosalie and her granddaughters Beliha and Tautoo. They would sit together on the banks of the Mackenzie and talk, watching the sun set in the evening sky. (Read Ron Bonnetrouge’s eulogy for Laura in full.)

Chief James Bennet Firth

Remembered by Inuvik Twin Lakes MLA Lesa Semmler on February 27, 2023.

Chief James Bennet Firth was born in Aklavik on August 15, 1951, to his beloved parents James Bennet (Ben) and Joanne Firth. James was the eldest son born to them and had eight siblings, five of whom he is survived by.

While living in Inuvik, James met Verna Hansen in 1972, and they were married in 1976. Together they had two children, Bradley and Jacqueline. James and Verna would have eight grandchildren, each of whom were his pride and joy.

James was elected chief of the Inuvik native band and held that position for 13 years. He took good care of his people, both the young and the elderly. He would share his harvests with people, and that practice continues on through his son Bradley and his grandchildren.

James was a huge part of the negotiations of the Gwich’in Comprehensive Land Claim Agreement in 1992. Together with the negotiation team, they settled one of the largest land claim agreements in Canada. (Read Lesa Semmler’s eulogy for James in full.)

Diane Edwards

Remembered by Nahendeh MLA Shane Thompson on March 2, 2023.

Diane Mary Edwards was born on November 1, 1946, in Fort Liard. Her parents were William and Marguerite Edwards. After finishing high school at Akaitcho Hall in Yellowknife in 1968, Diane moved back to Fort Simpson.

Diane started her government career 1970 at early age. She has one of the single longest public service careers in the NWT, with over 40 years of meritorious employment as a member of the public service of the GNWT. This is quite an achievement. Diane would always go the extra mile performing her duties at health and social services with a focus on excellence.

Diane is the definition of a working-class unsung hero who didn’t look for accolades and acknowledgements. She would find comfort in humility, charity, and performing her duties above par. (Read Shane Thompson’s eulogy for Diane in full.)

Adam Yeadon. Photo: Submitted

Adam Yeadon

Excerpted from Cabin Radio’s obituary published on July 18, 2023.

Fort Liard mourned the passing of Adam Yeadon, a 25-year-old killed by a falling tree as he fought a fire near the NWT community.

His partner, Keanna McLeod, said Adam had been a loving father to the couple’s young daughter.

“He worked for her, made time for her, he really loved being with her, playing with her. When he’d go out of town, he would call us. He just loved her so much,” she said.

Adam grew up in Bella Coola and Williams Lake before moving to Fort Liard, McLeod said, where he found his calling as a firefighter and had a passion for living on the land.

News of his passing brought tributes from communities across the territory and beyond. The Łı́ı́dlı̨ı̨ Kų́ę́ First Nation and Hay River’s firefighters were among those to send notices of their respects to the Fort Liard-based Acho Dene Koe First Nation. (Read our obituary in full.)

William Gilbert Villeneuve

Remembered by Nahendeh MLA Shane Thompson on March 3, 2023.

Fort Simpson lost a respected elder, William Gilbert Villeneuve, commonly known as Billy V.

It is rare to find a friend or relative who’s always there, is non-judgmental, a good listener, someone who cares and loved you regardless. That’s who Billy was, regardless if he was an uncle, cousin or just a friend. It didn’t matter, as everyone knew that he cared about them.

Billy went to school in Fort Simpson, Fort Providence and Yellowknife. Upon finishing with school, he went to work all over the North. Billy was not afraid of work. He worked as a labourer, heavy equipment operator, and a taxi driver.

Billy was a very determined man. Once he made up his mind, he would set it as a goal. A perfect example was when he had a stroke, among other health issues. He decided he was going to be able to walk and be mobile again. He did this through exercise and determination to be able to operate and use his three-wheeler bike with a basket. I can tell you Billy drove around the community on his bike regardless of how cold it was outside. I have seen him bike around when the weather has been -40 with a smile on his face.

He also found a purpose, and that was to pick up and sell recyclables so he could donate that money towards the building of the new Sacred Heart Church. After the church was up and operational, he would go by it and he could be heard saying “oh wow” with the biggest smile on his face.

Like most people, Billy had his own personal challenges and struggles. He would fall but he laboured to get up and was successful. He would dust himself off, smile, and move forward. He did this for 79 years. (Read Shane Thompson’s eulogy for William in full.)

Adrian Halushka appears in an image provided by his sister, Aaron Haluska.

Adrian Halushka

Excerpted from Cabin Radio’s obituary published on July 20, 2023.

Adrian Halushka, a former diamond driller, was born and raised in the NWT. He was 48 years old when he passed away.

Sister Aaron Halushka, six years younger, remembers being in awe of him growing up.

“I cut my hair in a mullet just like him,” she said. “I idolized him. He used to call me ‘me too,’ because anywhere he was going, it was ‘me too, I wanna come.’”

She described Adrian as deeply devoted to his family.

“His sister Haley is blind and autistic, and he would always go out of his way to take her on special rides on his Ski-Doo, and she just adored him,” she said.

“He loved teaching his nieces and nephews how to cast fishing rods and tie lines. He would go and water my dad’s garden every day and check in on him.

“No matter how he was doing, he always made sure he let us all know how much we were loved by him.” (Read our obituary in full.)

Noah Carpenter

Remembered by Nunakput MLA Jackie Jacobson on September 28, 2023.

Dr Noah Carpenter was a highly skilled surgeon, the first lnuvialuk surgeon in Canada. He passed away recently, leaving behind a legacy of hard work and inspiration to many fellow Northerners.

Originally from Sachs Harbour, Dr Carpenter defied expectations throughout his life. He studied chemistry at the University of Manitoba before deciding to pursue his career in medicine.

Dr Carpenter’s dedication to his profession and determination to succeed made him an inspiration to all and many. He will be remembered for his significant contributions to the medical field and the impact on the community.

Noah was a survivor of residential school. He is an inspiration and will be remembered. (Read Jackie Jacobson’s eulogy for Noah in full and the CBC’s obituary.)

Chief of Dettah Edward Sangris in 2019. Emelie Peacock/Cabin Radio

Chief Edward Sangris

Excerpted from Cabin Radio’s obituary published on October 31, 2023.

Chief Edward Sangris held office in Dettah for four consecutive terms before stepping down this summer, though not before leading his community through a three-week evacuation brought on by nearby wildfires.

He was also one of the NWT leaders to host then-Prince Charles on a visit to Dettah in 2022.

Born and raised in Dettah, a Yellowknives Dene First Nation biography states he enjoyed hunting, fishing and trapping with his father – Joseph “It’o” Sangris – and his brother Modeste.

One of Sangris’s last acts as chief was to lead Dettah during the evacuation of August and September, which also affected neighbouring Yellowknife.

“I know, deep down in my heart, I don’t want to leave,” he told the CBC in August as that evacuation began.

“Let the greater power look after our community,” he said of Dettah at the time. (Read our obituary in full.)

Irene (Bertrand) McLeod

Remembered by Nahendeh MLA Shane Thompson on March 6, 2023.

Irene) Bertrand was born April 9, 1955, on the Liard River in a boat while travelling on the way to the old Fort Liard Health Centre.

In 1974, she met and married Angus McLeod in Fort Liard. This is where they began their own additions to the Bertrand and McLeod family. They started with their beautiful daughter Lisa and added two handsome sons, William and Clinton.

Irene’s favourite season was the fall time. It was the time when the family came together to go moose hunting and spending time together. As well, her husband would bring a friend or two to go with them to help with the hunting. Irene loved her family and took the time to be with them. They would travel by boat on the rivers of the Nahanni, Petitot, Liard, Beaver, Scatter, Crow, Toad, Fort Nelson, and Cooper River.

Irene received the Wise Woman Award for the NWT. Like the river, Irene’s life flowed in and out of people’s lives. Along the way, Irene made many lasting friendships. She was an amazing friend. (Read Shane Thompson’s eulogy for Irene in full.)

Greg Pratt with dog Buster. Photo: Submitted

Greg Pratt

Excerpted from Cabin Radio’s obituary published on December 13, 2023.

“Greg looks, aesthetically, like a really scary person. He’s got a bald head, he’s 6 ft 4 in, and he’s a big guy with tattoos. But as soon as he smiled, which he did all the time, you just knew.”

Ten years ago, new to Yellowknife, Chrissie Carrigan met Greg Pratt at a house party. She was struck by his looks, sure, but mostly by his effortless ability to be funny.

Everything else seemed effortless, too. To anyone he met, Greg was somehow immediately approachable, capable not just of a conversation but of caring about any life he touched.

As he pursued and achieved his dream of becoming a city firefighter, Greg emerged as what younger colleagues termed the “fun uncle of the fire hall” – but also a big brother who could handle every problem and help you handle yours.

Even confronted by a terminal diagnosis and given years to live, Greg absorbed the life-changing news in a way that brought strength and calm to his friends and loved ones.

“You can see it in how he handled all of this – he handled it with such grace,” said one of his closest friends, Dave de Lugt.

“Two weeks ago, he was still driving fundraising for Movember, even knowing that the decision had been made to stop chemotherapy. That speaks volumes.” (Read our obituary in full.)