YKDFN says Edward Sangris, former chief, has passed away

The Yellowknives Dene First Nation says Chief Edward Sangris, who held office in Dettah from 2007 to September this year, has passed away.

The First Nation made the announcement in a brief statement shared to Facebook.

Chief Sangris held his post for four consecutive terms before stepping down this summer, though not before leading his community through a three-week evacuation brought on by nearby wildfires.

He was also one of the NWT leaders to host then-Prince Charles on a visit to Dettah in 2022.

Before entering politics, Edward Sangris was a heavy equipment operator in mining for more than 20 years. He then served as a Yellowknives Dene First Nation councillor for 12 years before becoming Dettah’s chief, according to a biography written by the Denendeh Development Corporation.

Edward, or Eddie – born and raised in Dettah – was the son of Joseph Sangris, who served as chief for 32 years. His brother, Jonas Sangris, served as chief for 12 years.

In April, the First Nation held a feeding-the-fire ceremony to pray for the chief’s healing at the time.

“Sorry to hear the passing of a great leader,” said Délı̨nę Ɂek’wahtı̨dǝ́ Danny Gaudet, leading tributes online. “YKDFN will surely miss him. The nation will miss him.”

“I had the opportunity to work with him during my time on council and my son had the opportunity to drum alongside him,” said Yellowknife’s deputy mayor, Stacie Arden Smith. “He had much to teach and stories to tell but most of all, he had a love for his community.”

Caitlin Cleveland, recently acclaimed to a second term as Kam Lake MLA, said the former chief had invested “love, leadership and heart” in the North.

The Yellowknives Dene First Nation said its offices would be closed on Tuesday.

