Inuvik plans ‘party on the permafrost’ to end a month’s polar night

The Inuvik Sunrise Festival, welcoming back the sun after 30 days of non-stop darkness, begins on Friday this week.

This year, organizers are promising an ice village through Chief Jim Koe Park, a Saturday night bonfire on Twin Lakes and a closing Sunday concert at the Igloo Church led by Leanne Goose.

The sun is expected to crest over the horizon for the first time in a month at 1:55pm on Saturday, January 6, disappearing again at 2:06pm.

Other attractions taking place during this year’s festival include a Taste of Inuvik showcase, family and youth glow-in-the-dark skates, a Sunrise Arctic Market featuring local arts, craft and food, and a Parks Canada Elders’ storytelling tent and community campfire.

There’ll also be a traditional parka interactive mural display and a boreal boardwalk of lights.

More: See the full range of events taking place

The first Inuvik Sunrise Festival took place in 1988. Organizers call it a “unique party on the permafrost.”