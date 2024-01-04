Charges pending over New Year’s Eve Wrigley stabbing

RCMP say a man was stabbed in Wrigley just before midnight on December 31. A suspect has been arrested and charges are pending.

The Fort Simpson detachment received a call at 11:32pm on New Year’s Eve reporting a stabbing, RCMP told Cabin Radio on Thursday.

“The officers attended the community and spoke with the victim, who had injuries consistent with a stabbing,” police spokesperson Cpl Matt Halstead said by email.

“The male was provided medical treatment and the injury was not considered life-threatening.”

Halstead said a 31-year-old man from Wrigley was arrested on January 2 in connection with the incident.

According to RCMP, charges of assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose are pending.