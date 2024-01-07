Watch: Sunlight bathes Inuvik after a month of polar dark

Sunrise in Inuvik on January 6, 2024. Video: Kristian Binder

It’s dark for a whole month – and then the sun comes up. This is that moment. Go full-screen and enjoy the view.

Fly across Inuvik, inside the Arctic Circle, as the sun rises at around 2pm on January 6, 2024.

It’s the first time the sun has made it above the town’s horizon in 30 days – enough for the town to justify holding an annual Sunrise Festival to welcome back the light.

Kristian Binder shot this footage with a drone during just 11 minutes of direct sunlight the town experienced on day one of the sun’s return.

The sunlight will gradually increase each day until Inuvik reaches the other end of the spectrum: 24-hour sunlight for weeks at a time this summer.