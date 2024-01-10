Tech issue takes CBC stations off FM, streams still work online

CBC radio broadcasts across Canada, including CBC North in the Northwest Territories, weren’t available on FM on Wednesday morning – but many online streams still work.

In a brief post to its website, the CBC said “a network problem has meant some CBC radio programs across the country went off the air and offline Wednesday morning.”

CBC North’s live broadcast remained available via the stream offered on its website or the CBC app.

Yellowknife-based staff said a problem with a satellite line had taken the broadcaster off FM in some regions of Canada, the NWT included.

Shortly before 8am, CBC in the Northwest Territories resumed broadcasting on FM but with a network-supplied feed from Toronto rather than local programming.