Expect delays but most Yellowknife school buses now running

Most Yellowknife school bus routes are running again on Thursday afternoon after some had to be cancelled in extreme cold weather that morning.

In the morning, six school bus routes – routes 2, 4, 7, 9, 12 and 14 – were taken out of action because of “mechanical difficulties” in temperatures of -43C.

Shortly before 3pm, bus operator Transdev said routes 3 and 7 would be “doubled up” on Thursday afternoon, meaning parents of children on those routes “should expect some delays in their children arriving home.”

“All other buses are running but again there could be delays due to the extreme cold weather,” Transdev’s Nancy Marchiori said by email.

Meanwhile, Hay River was suffering difficulties of its own related to school buses on Thursday.

On Facebook, the town’s district education authority asked anyone who can pick up their child by any other means to do so.

“Due to our extreme cold temperatures, we are experiencing overcrowding on our school buses,” the DEA wrote.

“For the safety of all students, we are reaching out to parents/guardians to please find an alternate means of transportation for their children. We would like to suggest carpooling with your neighbours or friends where possible.”