Charges dropped against four accused of drug, firearm offences

All charges have been dropped against four people accused of drug and firearms offences related to a 2021 vehicle stop in Yellowknife.

Police announced in October 2021 that they had seized what they believed to be crack and powder cocaine, a loaded handgun and cash from a vehicle following a traffic stop.

RCMP charged three men from Alberta – Fathi Maie, Abdullah Maye and Dawson Tecomba – and later charged a woman from the Northwest Territories.

All four people faced eight charges of possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possessing property obtained by crime, possessing a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, tampering with the serial number of a firearm, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possessing a prohibited or restricted firearm without a licence, occupying a vehicle with a prohibited or restricted firearm, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Following a preliminary inquiry, a territorial court judge discharged Tecomba of all charges in December 2022.

All charges were dropped against Maie, Maye and the woman in NWT Supreme Court on Monday this week.

Court records indicate all three had planned to allege their charter rights were violated during the traffic stop, vehicle search and seizure of evidence.

On Monday, they agreed to forfeit all contraband seized by RCMP.

Peace bonds were issued for Maie and Maye with the condition that they not enter or be in the NWT for one year.