Habitat for Humanity NWT urges students to join writing contest

Habitat for Humanity NWT wants students in grades 4-6 to sign up for a national contest that earns the charity $10 for every entrant.

The contest, named Meaning of Home, invites students in those grades to “submit a poem or essay explaining what home means to them.”

Three grand prize winners, one from each grade, will receive a $30,000 grant to direct to their local Habitat for Humanity.

Nine runners-up, three from each grade, receive a $10,000 grant toward a local Habitat build.

No matter what else happens, every entry from an NWT student generates $10 for Habitat for Humanity NWT, the territory’s branch stated in a news release this week.

“The Meaning of Home contest is a great opportunity for students to learn about giving back to their community and the importance of having a safe home, and we encourage participation from students and teachers across the territory,” said Habitat for Humanity NWT president Dave Hurley.

“We’re excited for the opportunity to create more awareness of our local Habitat for Humanity and the potential to have a winner from the Northwest Territories.”

You can enter via the contest website or by mail. The deadline to enter is February 23 and winners are selected by May.