Journal wants your submissions on living well (or at all) in the North

Initially, the theme was “living well.” Now, the theme is “surviving and thriving.” The change tells its own story.

Aurora College’s journal has a new plan for its next edition, inspired by NWT residents’ years-long battle against floods and wildfires.

The theme for the spring/summer 2024 edition of the Xàgots’eèhk’ǫ̀ journal “has evolved as the Northwest Territories comes to grips with the experiences of wildfire evacuations and floods over the past few years,” Aurora College said in a news release this week.

Xàgots’eèhk’ǫ̀ – roughly pronounced ha-GOAT-seh-ko – means having a campfire in Tłı̨chǫ. In the below short audio clip, you can hear Elder Rosa Mantla pronouncing the journal’s name.

The college is calling for submissions from residents for its next edition.

As a starting point, the college stated: “A conversation about living well in the North needs to understand how northerners have and continue to survive and build meaningful lives in the face of past, present and future crises.

“Whether the challenges be local, national or on a global scale, the effects are being felt in the North. Resilience provides a strength-based lens to explore ideas and knowledge about how to survive and thrive in the North, while acknowledging the challenges.”

Anyone is allowed to submit work to the journal.

“This can be research papers and academic work, but can also include literature reviews, essays, photo essays, conference reports, stories, oral storytelling, creative works, interviews, biographies, art and more,” the college said.

The next edition will be co-edited by Dr Jessica Dutton and Dr Candice Lys, research associates at Aurora College.

“This has been a hard year for so many northerners. However, there are so many stories of making it through difficult times, moments of light in darkness and glimmers of hope and perseverance to share with others,” Dr Lys was quoted as saying.

“We invite northerners to pass on knowledge and experiences of surviving and guidance for others on thriving through adversity, as we all find a way forward.”

You can find the call for submissions on the journal’s website.