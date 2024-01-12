Person passes away, found outside on Yellowknife’s 52 Street

Yellowknife RCMP say a person passed away and was found on a street in the city’s downtown on Friday.

What happened is not clear. Police said they received a call “reporting a sudden death on 52 Street” at 12:55pm, and a person was subsequently “found deceased at the location.”

The person involved has not been publicly identified.

An RCMP spokesperson said an investigation was “in the early stages but there is nothing at this time to indicate foul play.” Police confirmed the person was found outside.

The territory’s coroner’s office has been approached for more information.

Yellowknife is in the middle of an extended spell of extremely cold weather. Temperatures in the city did not get above -40C until midday on Friday, and had dipped as low as -43C overnight.

The severe cold has played havoc with city facilities, with both a health clinic and Yellowknife’s downtown day shelter losing heat at some points this week.

The city’s street outreach van, which can ordinarily be summoned to help people who appear to be distressed on downtown streets, was out of action on Friday because of the cold.