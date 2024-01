The winter road allowing Aklavik residents to drive to Inuvik has opened, the NWT’s Department of Infrastructure says.

It’s the first time since 2006 that the road has opened in January. Normally, it opens before Christmas Day.

This year, the department said unusually heavy snowfall in the region insulated the ice, slowing ice build-up and delaying construction.

The winter road ordinarily remains open until the last week of April.