YK’s Ragged Ass Swing Band playing ‘biggest show ever’

Yellowknife’s 18-piece big band plays its first event of the year at the Chateau Nova Hotel on the night of Saturday, January 20.

The Ragged Ass Swing Band calls the show its biggest since being formed a little over a year ago.

In the space of that year, the group has grown by five members. It now boasts two singers, a four-person rhythm section, three trombones, four trumpets and five saxophones.

Saturday’s show, titled Dance Yourself Ragged, begins at 8pm after a 30-minute swing dance lesson for audience members who want it. Tickets are $45 each.