Paulatuk warned to expect blizzard with 90 km/h gusts

A blizzard is expected to strike Paulatuk on Thursday, Environment and Climate Change Canada says.

In a weather warning issued on Wednesday morning, the federal agency said: “Southerly winds will increase through the day Thursday, bringing gusts up to 90 km/h by the afternoon.

“These winds combined with falling snow will reduce the visibility in blowing snow. Near-zero visibility is expected Thursday afternoon and evening.”

ECCC says conditions should improve on Friday morning, with snowfall and wind speed easing.

“Avoid travel if possible,” the agency added.