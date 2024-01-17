‘Still not enough ice’ to begin building Dettah ice road

Ice on Yellowknife Bay still isn’t thick enough to start building the Dettah ice road, the NWT government said.

Each winter, a road built across the bay connects Yellowknife and Dettah, drastically shortening the time it takes to drive between the two communities.

In a Wednesday update, the territory’s Department of Infrastructure – which builds the road – said “there is still not enough ice to start clearing snow for construction.”

The ice road is already almost a week past its latest recorded opening date. Given the road takes about a week to build, it’s not likely to open until at least late January, which is unheard-of.

A mild December disrupted ice build-up on the bay, then cold weather in January kept crews off the ice for days.

On Wednesday, the GNWT said the minimum ice thickness has reached 28 to 30 cm in places – but construction can’t start until that reaches at least 33 cm.

The Department of Infrastructure has said the road costs about $50,000 to build annually. It normally opens around Christmastime and lasts until mid-April.

“We plan to profile Dettah Ice Road again next week and will start construction as soon as it is safe to do so,” the department wrote.