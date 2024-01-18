‘Series of outages’ in Aklavik after power plant fire

A fire involving one of Aklavik’s diesel generators caused multiple outages on Wednesday evening, the NWT Power Corporation says.

In a message broadcast on community radio in the hamlet, residents were told to conserve power after what one official characterized as a fire involving a generator within a sea can.

“An emergency situation at the local power plant has been resolved thanks to the community’s fire department,” the power corporation stated just after 8pm.

“Power has been restored and generation is currently stable. Additional staff from NTPC are on their way to Aklavik to provide assistance.”