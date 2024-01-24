Premier, minister postpone visit to Enterprise and KFN

Premier RJ Simpson, communities minister Vince McKay, and MLA Sheryl Yakeleya have postponed their visit to Enterprise and Kátł’odeeche First Nation, which was set to take place next week.

The territorial politicians were scheduled to visit the communities, which were devastated by wildfires, on January 29.

The territorial government said they informed the hamlet and First Nation earlier this week that the trip would now be delayed.

According to the territorial government, the meeting will be rescheduled following Enterprise’s community election, which is set to take place on February 13. A new meeting date has not yet been selected.

The meeting between Enterprise, KFN, and territorial leadership was initiated by Yakeleya, who is the MLA for the Dehcho district, earlier this month.

A wildfire burned much of Enterprise in August, while a fire in May burned several homes on the First Nation reserve.

Enterprise’s current mayor had said he planned to address questions from residents who lost their homes during the meeting with the premier and minister. He said they are waiting to hear from the NWT government regarding support for their rebuilding efforts.

“The longer it takes to make a decision, the longer it takes for things to come to a conclusion,” Blair Porter, Enterprise’s senior administrative officer said. “We needed [this meeting] before now.”