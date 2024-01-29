Dettah ice road opens

The Dettah ice road has opened to vehicles weighing less than 5,000 kilograms.

This is the latest the road has opened in the past 30 years on record. The previous latest opening date was January 11.

Last year, the road opened on January 10.

Construction began on this year’s ice road last Wednesday afternoon.

The Department of Infrastructure had said that areas of thin ice and overflow prevented crews from constructing the road in December. Earlier this month, the department said extreme cold weather had hindered crews’ ability to complete ice profiling.