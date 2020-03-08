NWT's Candice Lys receives Indspire Award at Ottawa ceremony

Dr Candice Lys, co-founder of a groundbreaking NWT-based sexual health movement, received an Indspire Award on Friday night at Ottawa's National Arts Centre.

Lys, a member of the Fort Smith Métis Council, was recognized for her development of effective, northern sexual and mental health programming over the past eight years.

The Inspire Awards bill themselves as “the highest honour the Indigenous community bestows upon its own people.” Around 15 of the awards are handed out annually.

Lys received this year's education for her work co-developing the Foxy (Fostering Open eXpression Among Youth) and Smash (Strength, Masculinity, And Sexual Health) programs.

Foxy won a million-dollar Arctic Inspiration Prize shortly after its founding and is now one of the best-known programs in the NWT. Foxy and Smash together say they have engaged more than 6,000 youth across the three territories since 2012.

“I really believe in the process of using the arts," Lys said in her laureate profile. "Being able to follow something through from start to end and to be proud of it, regardless of what it actually looks like ... is a great method for learning,”

The Foxy and Smash programs deliver sexual health, mental health, and resiliency education through peer education, arts, and traditional knowledge.

"A tireless advocate for Indigenous youth, Dr Lys incorporates Indigenous knowledge into all that she does, grounding her work in empowerment," the Indspire organization said of her work.

Lys has previously been recognized for championing a new approach to sexual health education. In 2016, she received a Meritorious Service Medal from the Governor General of Canada.

She is the first Métis woman to become an Ashoka Fellow. The fellowship recognizes leading social entrepreneurs worldwide.