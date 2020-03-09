Kim Knutson launches Re/Max office in Yellowknife

Yellowknife realtor Kim Knutson says she is reintroducing the Re/Max brand to the city with a new office based in the Stanton Plaza.

The departure of Knutson from Century 21 means there are once again three agencies with offices in the city. HomeLife YK had closed when realtor Shane Clark moved to Coldwell Banker last year.

Knutson, who was not available for interview, said on the Re/Max of Western Canada Facebook page: "I am excited to be bringing the brand back to Yellowknife and the Northwest Territories."

A realtor since 2015, Knutson added: "It was a natural progression for me to open my own brokerage."

The agency will be known as Re/Max North of 60.

Becca Anderson, also a former Century 21 realtor, said the first Re/Max sign had gone up outside a house on Yellowknife's Gwilliam Crescent last week.

A new website for the venture is expected shortly.

