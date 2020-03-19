Police charge two people over armed robbery at YK's Circle K

RCMP have charged two people after a public appeal in connection with an armed robbery reported at Yellowknife's Circle K gas station and convenience store.

Police had earlier issued an appeal for help tracing a suspect after the incident, which RCMP said took place just after 12:40am in the early hours of Tuesday.

"A man entered the store brandishing a knife while demanding money and cigarettes from the clerk," RCMP said at the time.

"The clerk complied and the man left with a small amount of money and cigarettes."

On Thursday, RCMP said 27-year-old Devon Larabie and 18-year-old Maiya Klengenberg, both of Yellowknife, were each charged with robbery and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Both are in custody. Larabie was due in court on Thursday and Klengenberg on Friday, RCMP said.

Their arrest followed a search at a home on Tuesday evening, RCMP said in a statement.

Circle K, on the corner of Forrest Drive and Franklin Avenue opposite the CBC, was previously Wink's and Mac's.