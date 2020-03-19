Yellowknife Police charge two people over armed robbery at YK's Circle K Last updated: March 19, 2020 at 10:35am Ollie WilliamsMarch 19, 2020 A Google Streetview image of the Circle K convenience store in its previous guise as Mac's. RCMP have charged two people after a public appeal in connection with an armed robbery reported at Yellowknife's Circle K gas station and convenience store. Police had earlier issued an appeal for help tracing a suspect after the incident, which RCMP said took place just after 12:40am in the early hours of Tuesday. "A man entered the store brandishing a knife while demanding money and cigarettes from the clerk," RCMP said at the time.Advertisement. "The clerk complied and the man left with a small amount of money and cigarettes." On Thursday, RCMP said 27-year-old Devon Larabie and 18-year-old Maiya Klengenberg, both of Yellowknife, were each charged with robbery and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. Both are in custody. Larabie was due in court on Thursday and Klengenberg on Friday, RCMP said. Their arrest followed a search at a home on Tuesday evening, RCMP said in a statement. Circle K, on the corner of Forrest Drive and Franklin Avenue opposite the CBC, was previously Wink's and Mac's.Advertisement. Advertisement. Related