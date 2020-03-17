YK's Copperhouse closes restaurant, moves to 'touchless takeout'

Yellowknife's Copperhouse closed its restaurant and lounge on Tuesday afternoon, saying instead it would offer "touchless takeout" via its drive-through window.

Saying "the world needs a little space right now," Copperhouse owners also offered a 15-percent discount to all hospital staff, "who we know are working incredibly hard to care for our community."

The takeout window will operate from 11:45am until 8pm, Tuesday to Sunday.

The Flavour Trader restaurant in Yellowknife's museum has also closed by virtue of the museum itself shutting down until further notice. On Tuesday morning, the Woodyard pub announced it would shut down and review the situation next Monday.

"Understanding the importance of social distancing, we are supporting this worldwide effort by temporarily closing the restaurant and lounge to the public," Copperhouse management said by email on Tuesday.

"Our staff are at greater risk of transmission of the Covid-19 pandemic when it reaches the North. They are in direct physical contact with members of the public and people traveling from affected areas, including international travellers.

"The decision to close was in part to protect our staff. Unfortunately it also impacts their ability to earn an income. We are working with Service Canada to understand how they can be supported during this interim period."