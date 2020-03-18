NWT's liquor stores not being advised to close, says territory

There were rushes on liquor stores in Yellowknife as rumours spread of imminent closure. However, the NWT government isn't suggesting they close.

Parking lots were full on Wednesday morning following an unsubstantiated rumour that the city's two designated liquor stores might close at noon or shortly after.

On Wednesday afternoon, the NWT government said there was no truth to the suggestion liquor stores could close imminently – but added the situation was subject to change.

"At this time, all [NWT liquor] stores will remain open with their regularly scheduled hours," read a statement issued by the territorial government to Cabin Radio.

"The NWT Liquor and Cannabis Commission will monitor the situation closely and adapt as required. At this time there are no plans to close stores and stores are not currently experiencing any supply chain issues.

"We will be assessing store hours based on staff availability at each location and will keep the public informed of any changes."

The territory added its online cannabis store remains open.

The NWT Liquor and Cannabis Commission said it was "actively monitoring" the Covid-19 pandemic and would "act on the advice and recommendations of the chief public health officer as required."