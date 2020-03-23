Liquor stores across NWT to reduce their opening hours from Monday

The NWT's liquor stores will each reduce their hours from Monday as a response to the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

All liquor stores in the territory will remain open Monday to Saturday each week. However, their hours will change and the number of people allowed in each store at any one time will be limited.

Special shopping times for seniors only are to be published by each store.

In Yellowknife, Hay River, and Inuvik, stores will open from 12pm until 7pm.

In Fort Smith, the store will open from 2pm to 6pm. In Fort Simpson, the store will open from 3pm to 7pm.

And in Norman Wells, the store will open from 4pm to 8pm Monday to Thursday, then 3pm to 8pm on Friday and Saturday.

The stores asked their customers to respect all of the social distancing measures in place. Basically, make sure you stay at least two metres away from anybody else and take every precaution you can to protect yourself and others.

The changes were announced in a statement from the NWT Liquor and Cannabis Commission.

"Should customer purchasing habits become a concern, individual stores will institute a size limit on purchases," the commission warned.

"These changes will enable our valuable staff continue working in a safe environment as well as implement enhanced cleaning measures, ensure that our shelves have product stocked, and ensure they have time to care of themselves and their families."