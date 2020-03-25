Acho Dene Koe offering members help to get out on the land

The Acho Dene Koe First Nation is urging members to register for funding available to pay for fuel and food so members can socially distance out on the land.

The band office stated in a Tuesday news release that Jacqueline Spies, community wellness manager, will be taking registrations by phone at 867-770-4571 extension 1003 or by email.

Registrants need to provide their family’s last name and names for each person who resides in the home, alongside a mailing address and telephone number.

Members are asked to help by passing on the news to residents who might not see the online information, so everyone knows they can register for financial help at the First Nation.

Registrations must be submitted by March 31.

Last week, the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation opened a similar fund to help its members move away from communities for the time being.

The corporation said it had money available to help Inuvialuit beneficiaries "with an established camp or cabin and ready transportation ... to get out on the land."

The NWT's chief public health officer has already encouraged residents to move out onto the land if they can to help with social distancing – keeping away from each other – to control the spread of the Covid-19 disease.

Dene National Chief Norman Yakeleya has been on the land near Fort Providence since last Friday. He's hoping more federal funding will be released to allow more First Nation to support their members in doing the same.