YK to go ahead with May clean-up, offering groups $600 to help

The City of Yellowknife says its annual spring clean-up will go ahead next month. Groups have until April 30 to apply for $600 grants in return for their help.

From May 17-23, different groups will be paid to clean assigned areas of Yellowknife as the spring snow melt finishes. The City says each area “will allow for physical distancing” for groups of up to 10 volunteers.

“All necessary measures are being taken by the City to ensure this event adheres to the current NWT public health order,” read a news release issued on Monday.

Mayor Rebecca Alty, in the same statement, called the spring clean-up “an important event that helps to keep our city clean and provides necessary funding to various community organizatons.”

To take part, you need to apply by 5pm on Thursday, April 30, using a form available on the City’s website.

Groups must represent a school or non-profit. Preference is given to Yellowknife-based groups who are youth or family-oriented, or who focus on sport, recreation, education, or culture.

“The City continues to evaluate the situation surrounding Covid-19 in Yellowknife and will inform the public of any changes,” the statement concluded.

Also on Monday, city councillors were told the municipality has a $6.7-million surplus that can be used to cushion City Hall and residents against the economic impact of the pandemic.

Decisions on how to spend that money are expected in the coming weeks.