United Way, Yellowknife Community Foundation team up in pandemic

The Yellowknife Community Foundation says it will match every dollar donated to United Way NWT, up to $50,000, until May 15.

The two groups are trying to raise money “for the immediate requirements of community groups supporting those left vulnerable by the Covid-19 pandemic,” they said in a joint news release.

The groups have called their campaign Together, We Are Strong. Donations can be made via the Canada Helps website.

Robin Greig, president of the Yellowknife Community Foundation, said the collaborative fundraiser would “address some of the urgent and immediate needs in communities across the Northwest Territories.”

Greig said “other measures” were also being considered.

Tracy St Denis, chair of United Way NWT, said the partnership would “bring additional support to NWT non-profits [and] support those who are most vulnerable.”

All funds contributed stay in the NWT.