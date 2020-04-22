Dominion Diamond Mines files for insolvency protection

Dominion Diamond Mines, owner of the NWT’s Ekati mine and major stakeholder in its neighbour, Diavik, has filed for insolvency protection.

In a news release on Wednesday afternoon, the company said it had obtained an order from the Alberta Court of Queen’s Bench granting creditor protection.

The news follows months of worsening news for Dominion, including several bleak outlooks from credit rating agencies.

The Ekati mine has suspended work since March as a response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Diavik remains in operation.

Employees, including those recently laid off following the suspension at Ekati, were informed of the decision via recorded message earlier on Wednesday.

That message stated the mine will remain in care-and-maintenance mode for the foreseeable future.

The Ekati mine is the NWT’s largest and at the centre of the territory’s economy, more than a third of which is driven by mining.

More than a thousand jobs are directly or indirectly attached to the mine’s fate.

“I’m a bit gobsmacked here, learning of this,” said Tom Hoefer, executive director of the NWT and Nunavut Chamber of Mines. “I’m wondering what it’s going to mean.”

The chamber had been lobbying the federal government to give financial support to the territory’s mines during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We’re expecting Diavik to close in five years, all sights were around that, worrying about getting new mines to replace that loss,” said Hoefer. “That doesn’t change, Diavik’s on that trajectory. Now we have this ahead of it, so it’s a double whammy.”

Julie Green, the Yellowknife Centre MLA, described a “feeling of dread as our economy takes another step down” on Twitter.

“We are already reeling from the pandemic,” she added.

The territory’s finance minister, Caroline Wawzonek, was due to speak to Cabin Radio live at 7pm.

‘If this is done, it’s a huge loss’

Insolvency protection does not mean Dominion is bankrupt or in receivership, and is designed to avoid those eventualities.

Being granted protection allows the company to temporarily avoid repaying creditors while coming up with a plan to either restructure, track down new investment, or find a buyer.

Wednesday’s news release states Dominion is considering using money from an affiliate of its owner, the Washington Companies, to provide “sufficient liquidity” through the creditor protection process.

The news release suggests the same Washington Companies affiliate is set to become a “stalking-horse bidder.” A stalking-horse bid is effectively a reserve bid, set at the start of the process to ensure the company cannot sell for less than a certain value.

“I don’t know what the outcome is going to be,” said Hoefer. “Is it an opportunity for this to be sold to somebody else and open again and operate? Or is this a done project?

“If this is done, then it’s a huge loss to the economy. If you pull the largest mine out, that is hugely significant.”

More follows.

Sarah Pruys contributed reporting.