With two people missing, RCMP ask for fatal crash witnesses

RCMP in Behchokǫ̀ want anyone who saw the Wednesday incident that killed a woman on Highway 3 to get in touch.

The young woman, who has not yet been publicly identified, was one of five people in a vehicle that came to rest on its roof at around 5pm. She was found dead when officers reached the scene, some 15 km south of Behchokǫ̀.

Police say four other people were in the vehicle. Of those, two were taken to Yellowknife with injuries that weren’t life-threatening. The remaining two, however, were said to have fled the scene and are now missing.

Alcohol or drugs were said to be likely factors in the crash.

On Thursday, RCMP launched an appeal for help with their investigation

“The investigation confirmed that two other occupants of the vehicle left the scene prior to the arrival of the RCMP. Behchokǫ̀ RCMP are concerned for their well-being as they could be injured,” read a police statement on Thursday afternoon.

Sergeant Ryan Plustwa, Behchokǫ̀’s detachment commander, told residents the whereabouts of the two people remained unknown.

“If you were travelling on Highway 3 around 5pm on Wednesday, April 22, and you witnessed the incident, please contact Behchokǫ̀ RCMP,” said Plustwa in a statement.

“At this time, we are seeking the public’s help regarding anyone who may have witnessed the incident on Highway 3, specifically any dashcam footage or vehicles that could have picked up any of the vehicle’s occupants.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Behchokǫ̀ RCMP at 867-392-1111.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or use nwtnutips.com.