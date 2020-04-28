Yellowknife RCMP investigate 35-year-old’s ‘suspicious death’

Police in Yellowknife say they have opened an investigation into the “suspicious death” of a man in a downtown apartment building.

In a news release, RCMP said they were called to attend an apartment building “in the area of 53 Street and 50 Avenue” just after 2am on Tuesday.

An emergency medical crew was already at the scene trying to revive a 35-year-old man, police said. The man had passed away by the time police arrived.

“Preliminary evidence leads the RCMP to consider the death as suspicious,” RCMP said in a statement. The nature of that evidence was not made clear.

Police did not state any arrest had been made and did not make public the name of the deceased.

A police dog team, forensics unit, and the RCMP’s major crimes unit in the NWT have been called in to support the investigation – which will take place in conjunction with the NWT’s chief coroner’s office.