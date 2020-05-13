Inuvik’s post office building is for sale, but Canada Post is staying

The federal government is selling its building at 187 Mackenzie Road, Inuvik – better known as the home of the town’s post office.

The building has an asking price of $1.25 million on the website of Public Services and Procurement Canada, which says it was first listed for sale on January 14.

“Reduced demand from federal departments and agencies for office accommodations led to vacancies in the portions of the building not used by Canada Post,” said a spokesperson for the department.

“To ensure efficient use of public funds, Public Services and Procurement Canada has declared the property surplus.”

However, that doesn’t mean Canada Post is going anywhere.

The department says anyone buying the building will be obliged to ensure the post office remains in place.

“The sale will not impact services provided by Canada Post to the community. It will be a condition of the sale that the purchaser enter into a new lease agreement with Canada Post, to enable them to continue their operations in the building,” said a spokesperson by email.

“Public Services and Procurement Canada regularly communicated with Canada Post and will continue to do so through all stages of the disposal process.”

At the moment, Canada Post has a lease in the building until 2023, with the option of extending that by two five-year terms.

The building itself was constructed in 1982. It’s not known if the federal government has received any interest from prospective purchasers in the four months it has been on the market.