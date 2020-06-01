Two people ‘in critical condition’ after Hay River car crash

Two people have been taken by medevac to Edmonton after a car went off the road and suffered extensive damage in Hay River early on Sunday morning.

The condition of the passengers, who were identified locally as Jayden Smith and Molly Mandeville, was described as “critical” by RCMP in a news release on Monday.

The vehicle in which they were travelling left the road and hit a power pole, police said.

Ross Potter, the Town of Hay River’s director of protective services, said the accident happened near the West Channel area.

“Both occupants of the vehicle were unconscious upon arrival of the RCMP,” police said in a statement.

Hay River’s fire department used the jaws of life – hydraulic rescue equipment used to liberate trapped passengers from vehicles – to get Smith and Mandeville out of the car.

Their injuries were described by RCMP as “serious and life-threatening.”

“It is very difficult to know that two young adults are fighting for their life right now. It’s a difficult time for the community, and our thoughts are with their families and friends,” said Hay River detachment commander Sgt Brandon Humbke in Monday’s news release.

A GoFundMe page raising funds for the Smith and Mandeville families to travel to Alberta, to be with Jayden and Molly, had raised more than $15,000 by 10:30am on Monday.

The money raised is expected to help cover hotel, meal, and gas expenses.

Hay River RCMP said their investigation continues, with an accident reconstruction specialist working at the scene.