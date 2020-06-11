Courtney Howard, YK physician, enters Green Party leadership race

Courtney Howard, an emergency room physician in Yellowknife, is joining the race to become the next leader of the federal Green Party.

Howard made the announcement by video on Thursday morning, drawing a direct line between the Covid-19 pandemic and her decision to enter politics.

“The pandemic has made very clear that politics is a determinant of health,” she stated.

“Through research, policy, and advocacy, I’ve helped to ignite an international planetary health movement.

“The future won’t look like the past but it can be vibrant. I’d like to work with you to bring a healthy future to life as the next leader of the Green Party of Canada.”

Howard’s background as a physician has evolved in recent years to encompass work developing policies that address the link between human health and climate change.

That included an investigation of the respiratory and wellness impacts of Yellowknife’s severe 2014 wildfire season, as well as becoming the first female president of the Canadian Association of Physicians for the Environment.

Elizabeth May announced she would step down as Green Party leader in November 2019.

The party currently recognizes eight candidates to replace her, not including Howard. The contest is the first for a new Green leader since 2006.

Online voting begins in late September with the new leader to be announced on October 3.