Yellowknife will charge again for parking from July 2

Free weekday parking in downtown Yellowknife will cease to be on July 2, City Hall said in a tweet on Thursday.

Ordinarily, parking meters in the downtown are in effect from 9am till 5pm on weekdays. They had been suspended during the pandemic as many office workers stayed at home.

The City says all parking meter restrictions and fees will be back in force from July 2, with payment via the MacKay Pay app or with coins.

If you had a parking pass that was valid while the City was offering free parking, you can have your pass extended by three months. Call (867) 920-5630 or email the City to do so.

Parking downtown remains free in the early morning, evenings, and throughout the weekend.