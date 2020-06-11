Alone, survival show filmed around Łutselk’e, returns Thursday

The trailer for season seven of Alone.

Alone, a History Channel survival series following contestants trying to survive for 100 days in the wild, returns to the network on Thursday evening.

Season seven of the show returns to the area around Łutselk’e, east of Great Slave Lake, which also formed the setting for season six.

Surviving for 100 days with no outside assistance will earn the winner $1 million.

Ten North American contestants, aged between 30 and 50, feature in this season. Season six was won by Jordan Jonas, a 35-year-old who lasted for 77 days in the same environment – four days longer than his closest rival.

Nobody has lasted longer than 87 days in the show’s history. Other seasons have taken place in regions like Mongolia, Patagonia, and Vancouver Island.

Unlike many survival shows, contestants on Alone don’t have an accompanying film crew. They are provided with equipment to film their own exploits.

Each must work unaided to find food, water, and shelter, and remain on the land for as long as they can before tapping out.

The new season’s first episode airs at 8pm MT on Thursday, June 11, on History Canada.