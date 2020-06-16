Heavy rain creates large pothole on Highway 1

Drivers on Highway 1 between Fort Simpson and Wrigley must navigate past a new, deep pothole at kilometre 604.

A resident posting online said the hole appeared to show “it’s just the crust of the road that people were driving over.”

Greg Hanna, a spokesperson for the NWT’s Department of Infrastructure, said recent rain had caused a failure in a drainage area.

“As a result of heavy rain … a culvert has failed on Highway 1 at kilometre 604, which has resulted in the formation of a hole on the highway surface,” said Hanna.

“As always, safety is our number one priority. The hole has been marked by staff for the safety of the travelling public, and repairs will be carried out once heavy rain dissipates.”

Hanna expected rain to ease off on Tuesday. Repairs are expected to take three to four hours, but the highway will remain open.