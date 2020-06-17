Inuvik releases details about town reopening plan

The Town of Inuvik has released a document outlining when it expects to reopen some programs and services that were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last week, the NWT moved to phase two of its territory-wide pandemic recovery plan, allowing dine-in restaurants to reopen and up to 50 people to gather outdoors.

Inuvik’s own plan states the town’s library, fitness centre, and squash courts are now tentatively set to reopen next Tuesday, June 23.

The town office and protective services are expected to reopen on July 6. The swimming pool, in line with the territory’s broader plan, will not reopen until phase three – anticipated to be later this fall or winter.

In full: Town of Inuvik’s Emerging Wisely framework

Each of the services is reopening with restrictions in place.

For example, the library will be open only by appointment with no indoor programs. The fitness centre must be booked in advance and can accommodate up to five people at once.

“The Town of Inuvik is getting ready to welcome residents back to our facilities and to reopen programs and services in line with the GNWT’s Emerging Wisely plan for the territory,” the Town said in a statement.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank residents for their continued patience in these unusual times as staff works hard to prepare to reopen. Our top priority remains the health and safety of our residents and staff in providing essential services.”

The document also contains guidelines for this summer’s weekly Arctic markets and other events.

The markets will be limited to six vendors per week, and visitors must respect rules like not trying on items of clothing that are for sale.