No Wildcat Café this summer, YK eatery says on Facebook

Yellowknife’s Wildcat Café is set to remain closed throughout the summer of 2020.

The café, set in a reconstructed vintage log cabin and considered by the City of Yellowknife to be the community’s oldest restaurant, made the announcement on Facebook.

“It’s with heavy heart that we announce that we will not be opening up this year,” read the post, published late on Tuesday.

“We’ll be back next year though. Love from all the staff.”

The Wildcat was first opened in the 1930s, just a few years into Yellowknife’s history, before falling into disuse from the 1950s to the 1970s.

The café reopened in 1979 and has since become a leading attraction, best-known to locals for its deck with views of Back Bay.

The Facebook post did not specify a reason for the decision to remain closed.

However, tourism in Yellowknife this summer is set to be drastically cut by travel restrictions related to Covid-19, while public health restrictions would have limited its capacity.