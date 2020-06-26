Yellowknife transit resumes regular service, collecting fares

Public transit in Yellowknife will soon resume its regular summer schedule and the collection of fares, while easing some pandemic restrictions.

The City of Yellowknife announced the changes – which come into effect July 2 – in a Friday afternoon news release. Downtown parking charges will also resume on July 2.

“The City would like to thank residents for their ongoing patience and cooperation as staff work to resume services in a planned and safe manner, creating a comfortable and respectful environment on board for everyone,” the release states.

Since the start of pandemic restrictions, the City has waived transit fees.

To reduce contact between drivers and passengers, the City will replace punch passes with ticket sheets. These will be available for sale from Wednesday, July 22. Anyone who currently has a punch pass and boards a bus in July will be able to exchange their pass.

City buses will have a maximum capacity of 24 people. Passengers must enter using the front doors and exit using the rear doors.

The City recommends that passengers wear face coverings as it may not always be possible to maintain physical distance.

There will be no transit service on Canada Day, July 1.

The city says as services begin to reopen, changes may occur with little notice. Updates will be available on the city’s website and social media pages. Residents can also contact the city at customerservice@yellowknife.ca or 920-5600