Northwestel installing fibre network in Inuvik

Northwestel says Inuvik residents can expect faster and more reliable internet service after it installs a fibre-optic network through most of the town.

In a press release on Tuesday, the telecoms company said its new fibre-to-the-home service will significantly improve internet speeds, reliability and data allowances for customers.

“This is a milestone achievement,” Northwestel president Curtis Shaw was quoted as saying. “With these upgrades, we will be able to launch Canada’s first full fibre-to-the-home community in the Arctic Circle.”

Northwestel and Valard Construction will replace existing copper wiring to Inuvik homes with fibre-optic lines in the coming months. The press release says construction workers will follow Covid-19 protocols and will require consent from homeowners and residents to access their property.

This will be the second northern community where Northwestel has installed a fibre-to-the-home network, after it unveiled an upgrade to Hay River’s internet service in May.

Northwestel says it aims to bring fibre connectivity to every home within Inuvik’s town limits.

There will be no charge to residents for the work and homeowners are not obligated to purchase or upgrade their Northwestel service.