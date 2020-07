Amid the downpour on Tuesday afternoon, a plume of black smoke rose from Yellowknife’s downtown core.

RCMP officers blocked off sections of 49 Street and 51 Ave as firefighters appeared to battle a blazing car in the parking lot of the Liquor Store as onlookers watched on.

The fire appears to be out but the vehicle is still smouldering.

July 14, 2020

Shortly after 1:00 the flames appeared to have been put out as fire fighters were still working on the smouldering remains of the vehicle.