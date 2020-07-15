Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre reopening

The Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre in Yellowknife will be reopening to the public on Thursday.

In a press release on Wednesday, the territorial Department of Education, Culture and Employment said it’s developed a number of guidelines to reopen the museum safely during the pandemic.

There will now be a limit of 80 visitors in the museum at a time, as well as limited gallery capacity. The department said the museum has also been thoroughly cleaned and that cleaning will continue daily.

The café, water fountains and most interactive parts of the museum will be closed to the public, including the Discovery Gallery kid’s area, until further notice.

Visitors are asked to stay home if they are experiencing any symptoms of Covid-19, maintain physical distancing, and sanitize their hands. Visitors are also encouraged to wear masks and can bring their own water bottle and snacks to eat in the café dining area.

The museum will be open to the public Wednesday through Sunday every week from 1 to 5pm.