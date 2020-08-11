Chase the Ace jackpot winner in Fort Providence

The ace was pulled in Chase the Ace in Fort Providence and a winner named on August 1.

Irene Sangris, drove from her home in Dettah to try her luck at the popular card game lottery in the community. She went home with $33,256, according to a post on the Northern Loco Chase the Ace – Youth Centre Fundraiser Facebook page.

Linda Croft, a volunteer with the group, wrote on Facebook that night’s draw raised a good sum for the Youth Centre.

“We raised over $10,000 today alone for the local youth centre – I could cry – how amazing,” she wrote. “Thank you – mahsi cho – to everyone who played weekly – you made this fundraiser a huge success.”