Dehcho Chase the Ace jackpot winner in Fort Providence Published: August 11, 2020 at 6:30am Michele TaylorAugust 11, 2020 Irene Sangris, left, was the winner of the Chase the Ace in Fort Simpson on Aug. 1. Sangris took home $33,256 in the Northern Loco - Youth Centre fundraiser. Photo: Northern Loco The ace was pulled in Chase the Ace in Fort Providence and a winner named on August 1. Irene Sangris, drove from her home in Dettah to try her luck at the popular card game lottery in the community. She went home with $33,256, according to a post on the Northern Loco Chase the Ace – Youth Centre Fundraiser Facebook page. Linda Croft, a volunteer with the group, wrote on Facebook that night's draw raised a good sum for the Youth Centre. "We raised over $10,000 today alone for the local youth centre – I could cry – how amazing," she wrote. "Thank you – mahsi cho – to everyone who played weekly – you made this fundraiser a huge success."