Only Yellowknife MLAs will be able to replace Nokleby

MLAs will elect a new cabinet member to replace Katrina Nokleby on Thursday morning, but only those representing Yellowknife will be allowed to stand.

The Legislative Assembly’s communications staff said MLAs had confirmed that process in a news release issued shortly after Nokleby’s removal from cabinet by a 16 to one vote on Wednesday afternoon.

Yellowknife North MLA Rylund Johnson has already ruled himself out of the running. The other three potential contenders are Yellowknife Centre’s Julie Green, Frame Lake’s Kevin O’Reilly, and Kam Lake’s Caitlin Cleveland.

Monfwi MLA Jackson Lafferty had voiced an ambition for the position to be opened up to MLAs from smaller communities, but the Legislative Assembly’s news release stated: “The regional balance of two ministers from the northern constituencies, two from southern constituencies, and two from Yellowknife will be maintained. This means that only Yellowknife members are eligible for nomination.”

The convention has held for many years. It excludes the premier of the day.

From 9am on Thursday in televised proceedings, MLAs who want to replace Nokleby will be allowed to deliver speeches up to 10 minutes long.

Each MLA can then ask the candidates one question.

A secret ballot will determine the winner, if more than one candidate stands. They are expected to be formally sworn in to their new office later that day.