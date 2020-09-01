City, Cabin Radio partner up as drive-in movies return to YK

With the return of chilly, dark nights comes the return of Cabin Radio and the City of Yellowknife’s drive-in movie theatre.

There will be two movie screenings in the coming weeks: the first on Friday, September 18 at 9pm, and the second, a double feature, on Friday, October 2 at 8pm.

The viewing area will be in the parking lot between Yellowknife’s Multiplex and Fieldhouse.

From September 1 to 10, Cabin Radio will host a vote on Facebook where residents can help choose which movies are shown.

Tickets are free and available on a first-come, first-served basis – starting at 9am on Monday, September 14 – through the city’s program booking website. There are 40 vehicle spots available on each night.

All physical distancing rules and other pandemic-related measures will be followed. Here is some more important information if you’re hoping to attend:

Bring your own snacks! There will be no snack vending because Covid

Large vehicles will be asked to park further back to ensure the best sightlines for all

There are no on-site amenities and we ask that you do not leave your vehicle

Audio will be broadcast via short-range FM transmitter

Please turn your vehicle lights off where possible

Please do not idle your vehicle for the full duration of the film

Bring a blanket to stay warm!

Follow all instructions from parking volunteers and all public health guidance