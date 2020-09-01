City, Cabin Radio partner up as drive-in movies return to YK

With the return of chilly, dark nights comes the return of Cabin Radio and the City of Yellowknife’s drive-in movie theatre.
There will be two movie screenings in the coming weeks: the first on Friday, September 18 at 9pm, and the second, a double feature, on Friday, October 2 at 8pm.
The viewing area will be in the parking lot between Yellowknife’s Multiplex and Fieldhouse.
From September 1 to 10, Cabin Radio will host a vote on Facebook where residents can help choose which movies are shown.
Tickets are free and available on a first-come, first-served basis – starting at 9am on Monday, September 14 – through the city’s program booking website. There are 40 vehicle spots available on each night.
All physical distancing rules and other pandemic-related measures will be followed. Here is some more important information if you’re hoping to attend:
- Bring your own snacks! There will be no snack vending because Covid
- Large vehicles will be asked to park further back to ensure the best sightlines for all
- There are no on-site amenities and we ask that you do not leave your vehicle
- Audio will be broadcast via short-range FM transmitter
- Please turn your vehicle lights off where possible
- Please do not idle your vehicle for the full duration of the film
- Bring a blanket to stay warm!
- Follow all instructions from parking volunteers and all public health guidance