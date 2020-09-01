President’s Choice gluten-free chicken strips recalled

Loblaw, the owner of President’s Choice, is recalling some boxes of PC-brand gluten-free chicken strips as they contain gluten not declared on the label, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency said.

The chicken strips should not be eaten by people who have an allergy to wheat or who have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders, the agency stated on its website on Monday.

The recall is nationwide. Yellowknife has two Independent grocery stores selling President’s Choice products.

Only a limited number of the boxes are affected: 600-gram boxes with the barcode 0 60383 20488 4 and a best-before date of 20 April, 2021.

“This recall was triggered by consumer complaints. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products,” the agency stated.