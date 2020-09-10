Hawa Dumbuya-Sesay named YWCA NWT’s new exec director

Hawa Dumbuya-Sesay is replacing Lyda Fuller as the executive director of YWCA NWT, the organization’s board announced on Thursday.

In a news release, YWCA NWT president Sarah Arngna’naaq said: “Hawa is passionate about helping women and children thrive and understands the structural barriers northern women and families are facing.

“She will continue to advocate for gender equity and we think she’ll bring a great perspective to the way we serve our communities.”

Fuller, who is staying on until she retires in November, said she was confident the YWCA “will continue to thrive under Hawa’s leadership.”

Dumbuya-Sesay came to Canada with her family as a teenage refugee, fleeing civil war in Sierra Leone.

She holds a master’s degree in social work and has worked with women who have experienced family violence, in child protection and youth programs, in maternal mortality reduction programs, and in crisis intervention.

Most recently, she was the director of children and youth services for YWCA NWT.

“I’m really looking forward to this new challenge and working with the YWCA is the perfect opportunity to make a positive difference,” she said.

“I am thankful for the team we have here and know we’ll support each other to move this work forward.”